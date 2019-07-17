WEST UNION — The Fayette County Fair will feature area talents in the Bandstand next week Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Bethany Merkel of Fayette, a 2019 graduate of North Fayette Valley, will perform show tunes from 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, July 24. This fall she will attend Milliken University in Decatur, Illinois, to further her training in the performing arts.
This week, Merkel is directing the West Union Area Community Theatre-sponsored “Children’s Summer Theatre Camp” at the West Union Performing Arts Center. The free-will donation performance of the 44 children is at 7 p.m. this Friday.
The band Not Jupiter will perform from 2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 25. It will mix original music with a wide variety of styles including alternative, folk/country, and oldies. The band features three Fantz siblings from Fayette — Caroline (vocals and drums), Helena (vocals and bass) and Weston (vocals and guitar). The trio has appeared at a variety of local venues and celebrations and is working on an album of original music they hope to release by the end of the summer.
Hawkeye native Sally Boe will perform on piano and accordion from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 27. She has performed at many area events over the years. Her Fair appearance will come on the heels of her annual performing at the Witt Rally in Forest City during the week. She has performed organ recitals at the Clermont Sunday School series over the years.
Also on Saturday, Mark and Joy Bowden Newcom and Katy Kamaus Houts will close out the Bandstand presentations for this year from 4-5 p.m. Many know these artists from their area performances. Mark and Joy, now of Forest City will perform a variety of the songs they have sung over the years. Katy, their special accompanist, now of Salt Lake City, Utah, will showcase her piano and organ talents on the keyboard both accompanying and presenting solo. She is currently Sacred Choral Music Editor at Choristers Guild, the non-profit music publication company centered out of Dallas, Texas.
These Bandstand performances are some of the entertainment lined up by Fair Special Activities this year.