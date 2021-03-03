Area teams advance Individual Speech acts to State

Area Individual Speech teams advanced participants to the State Contest, which will be held from March 10-19 at Waldorf University in Forest City.
THE WEST Central Individual Speech team out of Maynard advanced three performers to the State Competition in four categories as they competed Feb. 27 at North Fayette Valley.
Earning coveted division I ratings to advance to state were:
Erin Hamlett advanced in solo musical theater after singing “Dead Mom” from “Beetlejuice.”
Carley Miller advanced two acts. In solo musical theater, she sang “Burn” from “Hamilton.” And in interpretative prose she delivered “Tale of Two Wolves” from one of the Cherokee tribes of Native Americans.
Gracelyn Neuman-Birchard advanced in spontaneous speaking.
Chloe Huckins also competed.
All were congratulated on the district’s Facebook page.
“Their dedication to the West Central Performing Arts is something to be proud of,” the poster added. Elaine VandeVorde coaches speech.
THE WAPSIE Valley Individual Speech team out of rural Fairbank advanced four performers to state in six categories as they competed in a district event hosted Feb. 26 at Wapsie Valley High School.
Earning coveted division I ratings to advance to state were:
Asa Kelley advanced in musical theater, performing "Santa Fe" from "The Newsies," and in prose, a piece titled, "Making Money." Christopher Tibbott advanced in acting with a work titled, "Ashes," and in the lit program with, "Mothers." Olivia Hershey advanced in prose with a work titled, "The Most Mature Thing I've Ever Seen." And Ronnie Wilcox advanced in the after dinner category with a piece called, "Mistakes."
“All performances were amazing, and we are so proud of all of you!” said an unsigned post on the Wapsie Valley Speech Facebook page. They are coached by Amy Nosbisch.
Students earning division II ratings were also congratulated, Treasa Wilcox in poetry and Ronnie Wilcox in radio news.
A report on the Oelwein Individual Speech team’s performance at districts, which concluded on March 3 for this district, was unavailable by press time. Please email reports to reporter@oelweindailyregister.com.