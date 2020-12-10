Area United Way presents annual awards

The Oelwein Area United Way presented its annual awards on Thursday, Dec. 11, in individual presentations. Because of the ongoing governor’s proclamation prohibiting large gatherings, an annual awards banquet was not held this year.
United Way President Paul Yokas and Secretary Ashley Chalstrom presented the traditional Jag Award to Missy Rau, longtime board member and community volunteer for the organization. The award is in memory of Dr. Robert Jaggard, who had a long association with Oelwein United Way. In addition to the certificate, Rau was also presented with a pair of red socks, in reference to Dr. Jaggard’s signature hosiery.
Two United Way Gold Awards were presented to local businesses Veridian Credit Union and the Oelwein Daily Register. The framed certificates read, “For their outstanding service to the people of the community … the United Way.”
Oelwein Area United Way began in town in the 1950s as the Oelwein Community Treasure Chest, a local non-profit helping organization. The Treasure Chest later evolved and meshed with the national United Way.
This year’s goal is to raise $70,000 to help fund more than a dozen local non-profit organizations that help others in the community. President Yokas said the board set the goal in January, before the pandemic hit. Since that time, nearly all of the larger fundraising efforts that brought in generous proceeds toward the goal had to be canceled. The individual and business pledges, along with the Restaurant Days remained. Secretary Chalstrom noted they are approximately $15,000 short of their goal, with donations being accepted until the end of the year.
Contributions can be mailed to Oelwein Area United Way, PO Box 547, Oelwein, IA 50662 or dropped off at 102 S. Frederick Ave. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Persons with questions may call Chalstrom at 283-5350.