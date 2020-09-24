The daughter of a 1993 Oelwein grad has received a scholarship offer to play basketball at the University of Arkansas.
Reporter Ryan Murken announced on the Your Prep Sports website this week that Callie Levin, a freshman guard on the Solon High School girls basketball team, received the scholarship offer.
“When this opportunity came I was just star struck to be given an opportunity like that this young,” Callie said. “I didn’t think I’d get an offer like that but now that I did it just makes me want to work that much harder and it makes me determined to chase my goals.”
A 5-foot-8 point guard, Callie is the daughter of Nathan and Tara Levin of Solon. Nathan Levin played basketball for Oelwein High School, where he graduated in 1993. Callie is the grand daughter of Mark and Allana Levin, of Oelwein.
Callie spent the summer months playing with the All Iowa Attack and drew the attention of college coaches when she played up several grade levels with the Attack’s team on the Nike EYBL circuit, Murken reported.
One of the college programs that was immediately intrigued by Callie was Arkansas which made contact through Solon coach Jamie Smith.
“(All Iowa Attack) gave me the opportunity to play up and a lot of coaches saw that,” Callie said. “When I got in touch with the head coach he asked me to get my parents and offered me the scholarship. It was really awesome that this young, someone would put the trust in me to give me an offer. It was just a crazy moment.”
Smith knew it was only a matter of time before college coaches came calling even though she has yet to play a high school game.
“I think number one is she has a very high IQ and that comes from playing quite a bit of basketball,” Smith said. “Her shooting has gotten better and she has a motor. People look at everything else like the shooting or scoring but she has a motor and she can really defend.”
Smith described Callie as a player that makes those around her better.
It was her ability to score that she says first drew the attention of the Arkansas staff.
“They told me a big part of it was I fit into their offense really well because they like to shoot and I like to shoot,” Callie said.
This winter, Callie will join the Solon girls basketball team that includes her older sister, Makinley Levin who is already a two-year starter for the Spartans.