A burglary in progress was reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched to the incident taking place in the 200 block of Park Avenue in Arlington, where witnesses reported seeing three persons wearing face masks operating two vehicles as the suspects fled the scene.
The witnesses were able to give descriptions of both vehicles, which were later discovered stolen. One vehicle was stolen from a rural Maynard property and the other from a rural Hazleton property.
Fayette County Deputies, along with officers from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to the area. After a 45-minute search, one of the stolen vehicles, a silver 1999 Chevrolet Silverado from the Maynard property, was spotted near Stanley. A short chase ensued when one of the suspects ditched the vehicle in a wooded area northwest of Stanley and took off on foot.
After an hour of searching using a drone from the Independence Fire Department and a law enforcement K9, the suspect was apprehended.
Roy Eugene Morarie, III, 20, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail on charges of burglary 3rd a Class D felony, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and driving while license suspended. Morarie was also charged with 6 counts of burglarizing 6 vehicles, which are aggravated misdemeanors, at a rural hog confinement property west of Arlington. Morarie is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on $20,000 bond.
Morarie was also wanted on warrants from Linn County for two counts of absence from custody on two counts of burglary 3rd degree and two other warrants for revocation of probation on charges of criminal mischief 2nd degree and four counts of burglary 3rd. Bond on those warrants total $15,000 cash.