ARLINGTON — Retiring librarian Linda Adams’ years of service were recognized at the Arlington Library’s open house on Saturday, and the new librarian, Sherri Seedorff, was introduced.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic had kept the library closed for part of last year, a number of accomplishments had gone unrecognized until the open house.
Adams presented the accreditation certificate that was awarded last year. She also recognized Penny Handke who retired from the library board last summer and Bonnie Nus who retired this summer.
Those that attended the open house also were shown the improvements made to the library.