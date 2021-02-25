ARLINGTON — Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at a rural Arlington residence. Upon arrival, deputies found a female had been seriously assaulted and her cell phone had been stolen.
Blaine Michael Recker, 25, of Arlington, was identified as the suspect in the assault and a call was issued for the vehicle he was driving in an attempt to locate him. During a search of the area, the vehicle was sighted, however, the driver eluded officers, leading them on a high-speed pursuit for several miles. Recker was located at a rural residence outside of Lamont and taken into custody without incident.
Recker was arrested on charges of first degree robbery, a Class B felony, domestic abuse serious assault, aggravated misdemeanor, violation of an order of protection, simple misdemeanor, eluding a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, Class D felony, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, both serious misdemeanors. He is being held in the Fayette County Jail for an initial court appearance.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher noted Recker was previously released after a prior arrest in November 2020 to pre-trial supervision by the courts for two counts of violation of an order of protection, second-degree burglary, and driving while barred and eluding.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in Wednesday’s arrest by Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Fayette Police and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.