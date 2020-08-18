Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ARLINGTON — After a weeklong investigation the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler James Tessmer, 19, of Arlington, for soliciting a 12-year-old female to engage in a sex act with him. The investigation led to a search warrant executed on his residence in Arlington where electronic devices were seized and a large amount of drug paraphernalia was discovered. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was later arrested at a residence in Cresco, taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail. Tessmer was charged with lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be filed.

