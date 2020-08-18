ARLINGTON — After a weeklong investigation the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler James Tessmer, 19, of Arlington, for soliciting a 12-year-old female to engage in a sex act with him. The investigation led to a search warrant executed on his residence in Arlington where electronic devices were seized and a large amount of drug paraphernalia was discovered. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was later arrested at a residence in Cresco, taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail. Tessmer was charged with lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be filed.
Arlington man arrested on sex acts with a child
Tags
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 40%
- Feels Like: 77°
- Heat Index: 77°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 77°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:18:13 AM
- Sunset: 08:03:58 PM
- Dew Point: 51°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- Introducing the educators new to Oelwein
- McDonough overcomes illness to become Grand Champion Showman
- Worker dies at site of Oelwein street improvement project
- Donations being collected for derecho victims
- BCHC to open Oelwein pharmacy in October
- Bowers North Discount Store brings new shopping experience to downtown
- Oelwein pod model, pursuit of online accreditation reflect a new reality
- MercyOne Oelwein Urgent Care and Occupational Health opening in new location
- School board reviews fiscal 2019 audit
- City forgivable loan program helps with downtown business upgrade
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.