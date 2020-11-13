Staff report
ARLINGTON — An Arlington man was killed early Thursday, Nov. 12, in a two-vehicle collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection approximately four miles southwest of town.
The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. when Cody Bushaw, 48, was traveling west on 80th Street and his pickup was struck broadside by a northbound garbage truck at the intersection with J Avenue. Bushaw’s 2004 Chevrolet pickup rolled, coming to rest in the east ditch. The Black Hawk Waste Disposal garbage truck, driven by Patrick Schanbeck, 32, of Oelwein, ended up in the west ditch.
Bushaw died in the accident; Schanbeck was injured and taken by ambulance to Oelwein MercyOne Medical Center.
The Iowa State Patrol reported Schanbeck failed to yield the right-of-way at the uncontrolled intersection. Assisting at the scene were Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Arlington Fire and Rescue and MercyOne Ambulance of Oelwein.