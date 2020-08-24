WEST UNION — An Arlington man is facing additional sex-crime charges.
Tyler James Tessmer, 19, was arrested Monday by Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant out of Winneshiek County, where he is charged with the Class C felony of sexual exploitation of a minor as well as the serious misdemeanor of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors.
According to the criminal complaints, the Winneshiek Sheriff’s Office responded to an Aug. 3 report from a concerned father. Tessmer had allegedly communicated back-and-forth through social media with the man’s 12-year-old daughter about sexual acts, even after she discussed her age with Tessmer. The pair had exchanged partially nude photos.
Authorities interviewed Tessmer at the Cresco Police Department on Aug. 11, during which he said he sent sexual text messages over Snapchat to the girl, the complaint says.
Tessmer on Monday was transported to Winneshiek County Jail where he was held on a $50,000 bond.
Fayette County deputies arrested him last week as well. Following a weeklong investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported his arrest over soliciting a 12-year-old girl to engage in a sex act with him. He was charged in Fayette County District Court with lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fayette County deputies executed a search warrant at his residence in Arlington where electronic devices were seized and drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was later arrested at a residence in Cresco and transported to the Fayette County Jail.
A protection order is in place for the 12-year-old.