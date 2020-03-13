Arlington Place Assisted Living and Memory Care Manager Jamie Logan issued the facility’s COVID-19 protocol, Thursday afternoon, which is being implemented due to increased daily numbers of coronavirus victims. Logan firmly stated that Arlington Place is not being locked down at this time.
“Families and health care providers are still welcomed to the building, but everyone will be screened upon entering. Please utilize our main entrance and visit our offices for a screening before visiting residents,” Logan said in his news release.
Arlington Place is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of its residents.
“For weeks we have been monitoring the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We have implemented restrictions on visitors, staff and vendors who have recent foreign travel history or cold and flu-like symptoms. We have implemented aggressive infection control measures; additional education and training for staff; monitoring and sourcing of personal protective equipment needs; and close communication with local public health authorities and other health care providers,” Logan said.
With new cases being confirmed each day, Arlington Place is implementing social distancing measures as staff continue to monitor and assess the situation. Based on how the virus is spread and the fact that the population served at Arlington Place is more vulnerable, their top priority is keeping COVID-19 out of the community.
“We want the public to know, this is all being done as a precautionary measure,” Logan said.
For more information or questions regarding this protocol, contact Logan at 319-283-3334.