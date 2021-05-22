Residents of Arlington Place at Oelwein, which offers assisted living and memory care, are creating and selling tie-dye T-shirts — with bright colors framing the white Arlington Place script logo — as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association for their Walk to End Alzheimer’s team. Each shirt is $15.
So far they have raised over $500 from internal sales and are now extending their shirt sales to family and friends. To support the cause and purchase a shirt, contact Shenita at lifeenrichmentow@arlingtonplaceretirement.com or 319-283-3334.