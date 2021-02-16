OELWEIN – It’s a New Year and a new hope for Arlington Place Assisted Living, as Operation Warp Speed arrived in the form of a COVID-19 vaccine for many of the residents and staff.
The vaccine given in two injections, on Jan. 21 and Feb. 11, was administered by trained pharmacists from Walgreens Pharmacy, which is handling vaccines for hundreds of long-term care residents and staff in the area. The vaccine has been exhaustively tested and approved by the FDA and CDC and is said to be at least 95 percent effective in preventing illness due to COVID-19.
Many of the Jaybird Senior Living communities throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky are daily receiving dates to host their vaccine clinics. Additionally, the community employees at Arlington Place are providing much encouragement and support to each other and the residents as they form the #FollowMe movement.
