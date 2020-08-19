SUMNER — An allegedly armed and intoxicated 49-year-old man is facing charges following an hours-long standoff at a newspaper office in Sumner that began Tuesday night.
Douglas Michael Daniels, of Sumner, has been charged in Bremer County District Court with the serious misdemeanor of possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, the aggravated misdemeanor of first-degree harassment and the simple misdemeanor of public intoxication.
According to the criminal complaint, Sumner Police were alerted at about 7 p.m. of a man walking near Northeast Security Bank who was very intoxicated and known to have a handgun on him. He entered the Sumner Gazette office, where he works, and his wife told police that he threatened to shoot her or any officer or deputy that entered the building.
After several hours, the complaint says, the Iowa State Patrol was able to enter the building and bring the Daniels out. They found the handgun in his shorts pocket.
Daniels was transported to Waverly Health Center to be medically cleared by a doctor and later to the Bremer County Jail.
A breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.189.