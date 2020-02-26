WEST UNION — Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on drug and child endangerment charges on Tuesday, March 25.
At about 8 p.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 504 W Bradford St., West Union, and found multiple drug paraphernalia items and drugs in the basement of the residence, according to court documents. The items were seized.
There were three children in the home between the ages of 3 and 13.
Mikel Alton Normann, 36 of West Union, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanors; possession of methamphetamine-first and possession of marijuana-first offense — both serious misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Normann’s bond was set at $6,000 cash or surety and he was granted a court-appointed attorney.
Kathleen Marie Lloyd, 31 of West Union, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors. Her bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety and was granted a court-appointed attorney.
Both were transported to Fayette County Jail and made initial court appearances on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by West Union Police Department.