Oelwein Police Officers Nathan Craun and Ted Phillips conducted an arrest Saturday at the local Fareway Store that netted a van full of evidence.
For the veteran officers of law enforcement it wasn’t their standard type of arrest, it was the annual Arresting Hunger food drive. The annual event is part of the police department’s ONE community projects.
Officers explain that the intent of ONE is to show how anyone can spend a little time here and a little time there, and accomplish a lot to help others and help your community.
"The initiative ONE shows that one action, one effort, one gesture, one community, one team or one person can make a difference," Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan said when the initiative began three and one-half years ago.
"It was a very successful afternoon," said Officer Craun, as evident by the stuffed police SUV in the picture.
The food drive lasted for four hours Saturday. Afterwards, officers delivered the bags of food to the Community Kitchen Cupboard where the groceries will help those in need to end food insecurity.