Why people immigrated to America in colonial times and what life was like were the foci of a recent hands-on lesson for Denise Menne’s third- and fourth-grade social studies students at Sacred Heart School in Oelwein.
“Dressing up is the students’ favorite part,” Menne said, referencing the “few brave souls” who tried on costumes.
Students learned the shirts tended to be one length because it was easier to make them one-size-fits-most.
They viewed colonial-era tools such as a candle mold, a tin cup and a slate.
Including her student teaching experience, this is her third time offering the lesson, and the second year for students at Sacred Heart.
“It’s a fun project and it goes over really well,” she said.
Costumes and props were on loan from the Keystone Area Education Agency. A photo album of the day, held Thursday, Jan. 23, had 28 likes on Facebook yesterday afternoon.
Soon students will learn the different regions of the United States as it is today.