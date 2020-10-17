As the the COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns earlier this year and froze the economy, Oelwein-based General Electric dealer Appliance Plus began seeing a surge in, well, freezers.
“Just the appliance side has grown over 100% from a year to date overall,” owner Gary Fox said.
Fox of Oelwein operates appliance and cellphone stores in Oelwein at 200 First Ave SE (moved in 2017), Independence, Charles City (opened in 2019) and Webster City (opened in 2020) and a warehouse in Oelwein (opened in 2018), and cellular stores in West Union and New Hampton. Four generations of his family have worked for him so far.
Fox, who has a construction background, also serves as his own general contractor which has been helping with the recent expansions.
As the pandemic hit home, he said the stock of freezers sold “instantly.”
“People were stockpiling freezers in March,” Fox said, noting clients came from Minnesota and Wisconsin to purchase units from him after finding other businesses had sold out. “That is why I sold my stock instantly. I took a risk and reordered in March and April, and I'm glad I did.”
Those orders, he said, are arriving now at the Oelwein warehouse. For anyone ordering freezers now: “It’s going to be February before you see it.
“Another reason we’ve increased business so much is we’ve had product on hand (because of) the warehouse,” he said.
Speaking of things the pandemic has brought to the forefront, such as social distancing, on the e-commerce side customers can check on available inventory of new and “scratch and dent” marked-down items by going online to applianceplusonline.com. For used inventory availability, Fox recommended calling the local store first as they have a lot on hand.
“We’re trying to push out that we have the inventory because most people don’t know,” he said.