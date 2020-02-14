Oelwein Community Schools received four bids for asbestos removal “only,” at Harlan Elementary by the Friday deadline, in step two of the five-step process to raze the site.
Superintendent Josh Ehn said the administration would potentially recommend one to the School Board, whose meeting was pushed back to Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., to ensure a quorum. Open session will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Abatement was first estimated to cost $120,000.
“We got passes on a lot of materials, so it could also be in the $67,000 range, pretty good news,” Ehn told the School Board last month. The current budget estimate puts it between $60,000 and $100,000.
Advanced Environmental, out of Waterloo, bid $53,850 — 89% of the low range expected. The others were within the range: AAA Budget Environmental, Cedar Rapids, bid $76,745; and Environmental Management Services of Iowa, Dubuque, bid $79,700.
These first three were bonded and insured.
ECCO Midwest Inc., Cedar Rapids, bid $74,800. This contractor did not include supporting documents, Ehn noted. (However, their website says they are bonded and insured.)
As for the rest of the process, step three is removal and salvage and four is site improvement. All this will require hiring a subdivison engineer, but when is unknown.
All five costs are anticipated to total anywhere from $177,000 to $292,000.