FAIRBANK — The City Council accepted a quote from Advanced Environmental of Waterloo for $7,850 to remove asbestos at a Fairbank-owned property slated for demolition at 405 Grove St., next to Casey’s.
Asbestos was said to be in the siding of the house and the contractor was recommended by school staff.
Using the home for fire department training was shelved because of the house’s proximity to Casey’s General Store, according to the March 9 minutes.
In other news:
• The council approved two appointments:
The Planning and Zoning Commission has been operating for some time with four rather than five members, and Mayor Mike Harter appointed Ron Miller to fill the vacancy.
The Board of Adjustment, which decides whether to grant variances for planning and zoning, met last week, and member Anna Mae Wolfgram asked to go off the board and suggested Jason Fuller as a replacement.
• In departmental reports, maintenance wanted to spend about $4,500 for three Whelen horns for the alert siren. An area dealer is charging some $1,500 per horn and the council heard that was the lowest price and that the brand had a good reputation.
• Police Chief Klint Bentley proposed buying a refurbished light bar for the used police vehicle from Buchanan County Deputy Cory Hartmann for $800, who Bentley said would repair it for the cost of parts. He compared that to a new one that would have cost $2,100 and come with a four-year warranty.
“Since it’s a used car and who knows when we’ll get a new one, my question (is) do we get a used one?” Bentley said.
The city has only one police car, Mayor Mike Harter said later.