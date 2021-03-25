The Oelwein School District announced Thursday the hiring of a new Oelwein High School assistant principal and activities director. Pending School Board approval, Jamie Harrings of Cedar Falls will assume these duties beginning July 1.
Harrings will take the reins from Nick Schauf, who will be taking over as building principal at Monticello High School. In May, he will have spent a year as assistant principal and activities director for OHS.
Harrings currently serves as an activities director and band teacher in the Waterloo School District at George Washington Carver Academy. In her time in the Waterloo District, Harrings has also worked at East High School, served as an exploratory teacher chair, and coached volleyball, track, softball and cheer. She also served various leadership committees and roles in Waterloo School District and previously taught in the Wapsie Valley School District.
“We are excited to welcome Jamie to Oelwein and into the Husky family,” Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said in a news release. “Her experience as band director, team leader, activities director, coach and college athlete will all ensure her success here at Oelwein.
“Our transition to the NICL Conference will be in good hands,” Ehn said. “Jamie is familiar with the NICL as a graduate of West Marshall and former Band Director at Wapsie Valley — she has a well established knowledge of who we will be working with.
“However, I am most excited about her story, as a product of a challenging childhood, she will be a shining example to our students of what hard work and high expectations can achieve,” he added.
“Ms. Harrings performed very well with each of our interview groups,” Ehn said. “Her focus on doing what is best for kids helped her rise to the top.”
She received her master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, and a teaching degree from Wartburg College in Waverly.