Coaching gymnastics has been a family affair for Becki Davis, who has been at it for more than three decades.
Becki has been operating as Infinite Starz Gymnastics since 2018 along with her daughter and co-owner, Paige Davis, a coach for over a decade.
The business was registered in Iowa in March 2018 under the legal name BMP Davis LLC.
About at the onset of the pandemic, they moved the business from a shared space on South Frederick Avenue, into their own studio, 107 First St SW, the former home of a local dance studio.
“(We) have been in business for a year and a half “ Davis said.
Remodeling began in March 2020 at the new location, and classes began in June. They completed the move that August.
The business offers children ages 2 and up the opportunity to get rid of a little energy while having fun. Students learn routines for balance beam, uneven bars, tumbling, floor and vault.
The move doubled their space to 4,000 square feet, Davis indicated.
USA Gymnastics is the body that governs the sport in the United States. The Davises co-coach students to compete in USA Gymnastics events in the “Xcel” program. This requires a positive coaching alliance course, a USAG safety certification, background checks every two years and a yearly safe sport course.
Davis said her daughter Paige is loved by the students and is a major reason for the success of this program. Paige not only coaches but also does a lot behind-the-scenes, such as social media.
The Wednesday night kids a few months ago got to be part of something special: Coach Paige’s marriage proposal. her fiancé, Zach Etten came into the building with their dog Evie Mae and asked Paige to marry him. She said “Yes!”
“We moved here because we needed a bigger facility,” Davis said. “There’s no way we could have gotten 24 girls in and all the equipment. It was roughly half the size.”
But Davis considers coaching a hobby, not a job.
“I enjoy it. It’s a hobby not a job," she said.
“The kids are the best thing about it,” Davis said. “I love watching the kids progress, and when they get a skill, I think I get more excited than they do. You can hear me screaming when they get something. Everybody’s like ‘Let’s see!’ Then they get to show everybody what they just learned.”
The business offers private lessons for members and non-members, competition coaching and non-competition classes.
“Last summer we did private lessons for some cheerleaders who wanted to learn back handsprings or some jumps,” Davis said.
“We take new members all year long. Don’t want to compete? No worries, just come and have fun.”
They also host birthday parties, she said.
For those who do compete, it’s taken seriously.
“(We are) always working toward more individual accomplishments and team banners,” she said.
For instance, the bronze-level team earned second place at the 2020 USAG Women’s Mississippi River Gymnastics Vacation Classic event March 7, 2020 in Dubuque.
She explained the Xcel program more in-depth.
“The girls perform in levels bronze, silver and gold in the Xcel program,” Davis said. “Each level has a requirement on floor, on bars, beam and vault. Bronze level is a very basic routine, then silver is a little bit harder.
“They always compete (in) everything at all events,” Paige Davis added.
KIDS RESPOND
Some of the USA Gymnastics team students were just finishing extra practice on Saturday, Feb. 27 to get ready for upcoming meet and State.
Aubree Moser, 8, enjoys the round-off and the splits leap. She started at age 3 learning forward and backward rolls (somersaults), and in addition to her favorites, is also navigating walkovers and the uneven bars. She said she is becoming more confident.
“I love how all these skills can get me better at it,” Moser said, and “that my teammates cheer me on.”
Faye Conner, 7, and Piper Holtzman, 8, both have enjoyed learning to navigate the uneven bars, both naming the back hip circle wherein the legs are swung together under, up, over and around the bar.
Conner began at age 5, doing forward and backward rolls and candlesticks, a core exercise on the mat. She has taken home four medals, two each from two meets, including a seventh-place on floor — and eighth-place for all-around, which was out of about 80 kids.
RENOVATION
To get the space ready over the three months before classes began, they removed the stage, wall and enclosed furnace, removed good insulation from the floors and reused it and some boards in a rear wall for some savings, cleaned the cement floor, installed a spring floor in the practice area and other flooring up front and repainted the walls gray.
She plans to add an area to sell branded apparel and house an office.
“We’re going to have a pro shop, basically where we’re going to have our shirts and headbands, and stuff you can buy,” Davis said. “It’ll also be our office on top of that.”
Davis did it all without seeking any financial assistance, largely due to time constraints.
If anyone needed convincing of her dedication, Davis starts the day at 5 a.m. and drives from home in Independence to work in Hiawatha. From her day job, she makes the 49-mile, 55-minute trip to Oelwein to teach and coach gymnastics from Monday through Thursday. She also coaches on Saturdays, driving from Independence. Between weekdays and weekends, she works about 20 hours a week at Infinite Starz here, on top of the 40-hour full-time workweek and the driving.
To learn more, visit their Facebook page, Infinite Starz Gymnastics, or call Coach Becki at 319-610-1551 or Coach Paige at 319-231-8723.