MAYNARD — Sophomore Charlie Sieck of West Central has taken great strides in cross country for the Starmont/West Central Star-Devils, shaving over a minute off his time compared to September, and going nearly three minutes faster than he started September a year ago.
Throughout the season, Sieck appeared to set his pace with junior Henry Hayes, often trailing him by a couple of places or seconds.
Sieck’s minute-shave of 2020 can be measured between a rainy Springville meet Sept. 8 — where he finished third in 18:52 — and a misty, 47-degree 2A State Qualifier at Jesup on Oct. 22 — where he edged Hayes by 12 seconds, racing the course in 17:37 for 13th. That time qualified Sieck for state as an individual and was 19 seconds better than his personal best from 2019 when he finished the Dike course in 17:56 on Oct. 8.
Although unable to match his Jesup time during the 2A Boys State Cross Country Race at Fort Dodge this Halloween, Sieck finished the season respectably in 18:12.3, placing 42nd overall — in between his two home meet times of 18:01 at the Tri-Rivers Conference home meet on Oct. 15 and 18:15 at the home meet on Sept. 15.
“Charlie (Sieck) has had a great season, he works hard every day and we look forward to seeing him continue to race in the coming years,” head coach Charlie Gruman said after the state meet.
Sieck played basketball on junior varsity and was named most improved JV player at West Central last spring.
His hard work was also apparent academically as he made West Central’s freshman honor roll in first semester of 2019, earning straight As for a 4.0 grade point average.