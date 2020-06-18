Tanner Blaylock
The Wapsie Valley baseball team’s second win of the season arrived Wednesday night — 6-2 victory over Denver. Four of the runs involved senior Tanner Blaylock. The thirdbaseman was 1-for-3. His double, coupled with a Denver error, accounted for four runs.
Blaylock is our male athlete of the week.
Brylee Bellis
The Wapsie Valley softball team has gotten off to a quick 2-1 start, and in those two victories combined, freshman Brylee Bellis has nearly hit for the cycle. She just needed a homerun to complete it.
Agains Union on Tuesday, Bellis hit a double and a triple. She collected one RBI and scored one run herself.
In the 5-4 win over Dike-New Hartford, the left fielder had a pair of singles. She scored the game-winning run on a Lydia Imbrogno sacrifice fly to cap off a three-run 7th inning.
Brylee Bellis is our female athlete of the week.