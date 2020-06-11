MAYNARD — The West Central Booster Club has awarded Kaylin Kent-Thomas and Rachel Walenceus each a service scholarship, Club President Angie Squires said in an online video on Wednesday.
The Booster Club is a service organization supporting all activities and programs at West Central, she said
Kent-Thomas, the daughter of Craig and Suzanne, plans to attend Wartburg College to study social work.
“She has been a huge supporter for basketball and football and an honor band performer,” Squires said.
Walenceus is the daughter of Bill and Tammy.
“She has been an outstanding member of the softball team for four years, the drama program and an all-state performer in speech,” Squires said.
“We are so proud of each and every one of the Class of 2020,” Squires added. Thank you from your West Central Booster Club.”