It took a little, second-grade boy in Arizona to ask Amberley Snyder the huge question.
Snyder, who was the guest speaker Friday during Meet the Huskies Night, makes between 45 and 60 speaking engagements a year to tell her story about being a high school rodeo competitor who was on top of her world until she rolled her pickup in 2010. Her back broke when she was thrown against a fence post. She became paralyzed from the waist down.
Snyder spoke frankly about the crash and how despite her determination to mount a comeback, there were plenty of bad days. The first time she got back on a horse was one of the worst days of her life, she said, a reminder of what she lost. Once she told her mom to sell her horses, that she was done with rodeo.
“Honestly, I felt like all of my control was thrown out that window when I was thrown out,” she told the Oelwein athletes and all community members that came to see her at the Williams Center for the Arts. “But the one thing I did get to control of was what kind of attitude I was going to have. Your attitude might be a little thing, but it will make a big difference. If that is the only decision you get to make, it might as well be a big one.”
So, on her first day of physical therapy, she was encouraged to set goals. She said, “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.”
Make no mistake, she has set and achieved a lot of less monumental goals in between, such as relearning to do daily tasks that were more difficult now, but not impossible. Along the way, she posted videos on social media demonstrating for others how she learned them.
Everyday does not need to be your day, she said. And she advised being willing to ask for and accept help. She had opened her speech with a story about the first date she went on in her wheelchair. She also reminded the boys and men of the audience that no matter what happens on a date, it’s their fault.
After declining her date’s help negotiating a curb, but being distracted by him, she said, she fell and was flat on her back in a parking lot. From there, she directed him on how to pick her up in a “princess carry,” which he did just fine. But he had not righted the wheelchair first, and kicked it upright, which sent it rolling across the lot.
“Just picture this: Boy carrying girl chasing a wheel chair,” she said. “This is what’s happening on my first date. I am freaking out, so we finally get my wheelchair caught and he sets me in my wheelchair; and only then does this couple walk out of the restaurant.”
She looked at the couple and then at her date, and back at the couple.
“Can you believe this kid. He just dumped me out of my wheelchair. He was petrified.”
Snyder laughed along with the audience.
“There are going to be points in your life when you are that person who is knocked down,” she said. “We are that person that needs help. Don’t be afraid to ask for it when you need it.
“Truly, if somebody asks if I need help, I try to find anything for them to do, if not for me, but for the next person down the road. I didn’t want to be the person who told them ‘no’ and they didn’t offer again.”
Later, during a question-and-answer session with the audience, Snyder was asked if she went on a second date with the boy. Yes, she did, and they dated for about 2 1/2 years.
“But he is now married to not me,” she said. “Don’t worry though, I upgraded after that.”
Snyder has not yet regained her ability to walk, but says that is a “when” not an “if.” She competes in more than 40 rodeos in a year, she said. She’s topped her personal best time in the barrel run from before her accident and won another buckle from a rodeo series this summer.
Her comeback inspired Netflix to make a movie based on her story. It debuted in March, and she is the stunt double for Spencer Locke, who played her.
“I’m the only person that can do what I do,” Snyder said. “I told them they couldn’t find someone else and make them fake it.”
Her life post-accident has been amazing, she said, and her additional goals include making it back to The American, the world’s richest one-day rodeo, in which she competed in 2015. She wants to write a follow up to her children’s book, “Walk. Ride. Rodeo,” for big kids this time. And she’d like to start a charity.
“That’s just a couple things,” she said.
She also wants to get to all 50 states as a speaker. She’s been to maybe 38 so far, she said. It’s been amazing and she has met many people who have inspired her. She also met a tiny second-grader whose question put her life in perspective. She talked about it at the conclusion of her Oelwein presentation.
He asked, “If you could go back to that day and change it, would you?” she said.
“The first thing I wanted to say was, ‘Yes. Absolutely without a doubt. Why would I want to spend any time in a wheel chair?” she said.
But before she replied, other thoughts came to mind.
“I thought about the good things,” she said. “I though about the places I’ve been, the people I’ve met and the opportunities I’ve been given because of this silly chair. I couldn’t trade those. So I told that group of kids ‘No.’ I said, ‘I’m a true believer in everything happens for a reason. There is a reason I’m in this chair and I’m going to serve that purpose.’
“And, by the way, I have no doubt in my mind that I’m going to walk, it’s not an if, it’s just when. But there will be moments in all of our lives when maybe we don’t understand why — maybe we don’t understand the reason behind a challenge we’re facing or a loved one is facing. Those are the moments we have to trust everything happens for a reason.”