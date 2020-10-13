FAIRBANK — City Attorney Heather Prendergast looked into a question about abating taxes on eight lots Fairbank Development Corp. owns in the Industrial Park.
Jared Kane with FDC posed the question on Sept. 28 for “just until the lots were sold.” He complained of the accruing taxes.
“My strong recommendation was to not do it,” Prendergast said on Oct. 12, replying to a council question about the matter, during discussion of previous minutes.
“There’s only two ways under Iowa law to provide for abatements,” she said. “One is to do it as part of a project. There’s no way under Iowa law to refund already-accrued taxes. The general fund balance — it’s not a fiscally sound decision to do it. (It’s) not something which you see done in Iowa … unless they come up with an idea they want to use the lot for.
“Really you’re (would be) taking tax valuation away from citizens that they’re paying in for support services, for something that hasn’t been done on a lot, put directly,” Prendergast said.