Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse is encouraging those who wish to vote in the 2020 Primary Election on June 2 to register early if they are not already registered.
Voters may register on Election Day. However, Gosse encourages voters to get registered before Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. to avoid extra paperwork at the polling site on Election Day. This is the last day for pre-registration for the June 2 election. If you have moved since the last election, it is important to update your voter registration to your current address before the day of the election. A voter registration form can be obtained on the following website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf.
Gosse explains a voter can still register after the May 22 deadline, but the voter will need more identification. Non-registered voters who vote absentee at the Auditor’s Office after the May 22 deadline or those who plan to register on Election Day at their polling location will need to show proof of residence and proof of identity. Proof of residency can be accomplished with:
• Property tax statement
• Utility bill
• Bank statement
• Paycheck
• Other government document
Acceptable proofs of identification must contain a photo and include:
• An Iowa driver’s license
• Out-of-state driver’s license
• Non-driver identification card
• US passport
All forms of ID must be current and valid and contain an expiration date.
For more information contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.