The Aurora Community Club is wrapping up final preparations for the annual Aurora 4th of July Celebration.
Events begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4 in Aurora Park with a flag raising by the Aurora American Legion Post. The truck and tractor pull gets underway following the opening ceremony. For more informa
tion on entry fees, persons may contact Grant Young, 319-929-4479.
The July 4th parade begins at 1 p.m. with lineup at the Methodist Church at 12:30. Jessi Opitz is in charge of parade entries and can be contacted at
319-573-4601.
The park will be filled with activities during the afternoon with barrel train rides, ring-a-pop, trinkets, Kids, Cars & More pedal cars, waterball for kids and volleyball for adults. BamBQ BBQ Crew will be serving barbecue selections, the Community Club will have a lunch stand, Buchanan County Dairy Producers will be serving ice cream, all in the park. Adult beverages will be available at LeRoy’s.
Tim Morehouse and Mike Johnson will entertain with live music in the park from 6-9 p.m.
Then be prepared for the traditional fireworks celebration at dusk.
Free will donations will be taken at the gate. No outside fireworks, pets or BBQ grills are allowed on park grounds that day. Persons wishing to make a contribution to the Aurora Community Club in support of the celebration may contact Deb at 319-961-1389.