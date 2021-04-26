WEST UNION — An Aurora man was placed on probation after admitting he may have seemed threatening as he carried a hatchet and buck knife on an Oelwein street.
Kenneth Alan Thornton, 52, of Aurora, pleaded guilty in Fayette County District Court to an amended charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He was sentenced Thursday. In accordance with a plea agreement, he was placed on probation on a suspended 173-day jail sentence, with seven days imposed, and a suspended $855 fine plus surcharge. He was credited with time served.
He admitted in his written plea of guilty to “walking on a public street in the City of Oelwein with a hatchet and a buck knife on my person when I approached and touched (a man) in a manner in which (he) may have found threatening and offensive.”
Thornton was originally charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony.
According to the criminal complaint and a news release from the time, the Oelwein Police Department was contacted by multiple people around 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, who said a man was chasing another down the street while displaying a knife. Officers responded to the 200 block of Second Avenue Northeast.
Officers reported finding Thornton “hiding several weapons by the concrete bridge/culvert.” When they searched him, they found a butterfly knife in his back pocket.
“He was also found to be in possession of a hatchet, buck knife and three other knives,” the complaint says.