The Aurora Fourth of July celebration will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, with a flag raising in Aurora Park. A truck and tractor pull takes off immediately following the ceremony. For information on the pull, contact Dave Schweitzer, 319-934-3527, or Grant Young, 319-929-4479.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. with lineup at 12:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Call Jessi Opitz, 319-573-4601, for parade entry information.

After the parade, everyone can join in the fun at Aurora Park for barrel train rides and games, including ring-a-pop, Plinko, and trinkets. A kiddie tractor pull and waterball for kids will be held along Alice Street, just north of the park.

 
 
 
 
 