Vanessa

Buena Vista sophomore Vanessa Hamlett shoots a free throw against Wartburg in this file photo from Buena Vista University.

 Courtesy photo

STORM LAKE — Buena Vista sophomore Vanessa Hamlett posted her first career double-double on February 6 during the team’s thrilling 69-65 home victory over Luther College.

The native of Aurora, finished with a season-high 10 points and a career-best 13 rebounds — seven of which came on the offensive end. She also chimed in defensively with three steals.

For the year, Hamlett is averaging 8 points per game and is grabbing a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per outing, a mark that is currently third in the American Rivers Conference.

Buena Vista is currently 1-2 overall (1-2 A-R-C) is scheduled to return to the court this Saturday (Feb. 13) for a home game against Coe College at 5:30 p.m.

