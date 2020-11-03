Austin Snell was the High Gun Overall in the Fayette County Conservation Club Fall Trap League’s competitions last week. His team, the Stateline Shooters took first in the A League.
Stateline Shooters posted a team score of 1,505. The squad’s individual scores were Austin Snell 328, Coltin Heintz-Kuderer 315, Eric Smith 303, Dustin Smith 292, and Riley Snell 267.
Strand’s Tire and Automotive was second in the A League with a team score of 1,482. Strand’s individual scores were Randy Irvine 314, Leo Kramer 306, Bob Tayke 297, Bill Klendworth 284 and Phil Irvine 281.
B & L Body Repair placed third with a score of 1,458. B & L’s individual scores were Robert Kaltenbach 310, Chuck Smith 300, Jay Woodward 298, Steve Saville 284, and Steve Woodward 266.
C.H.C placed fourth with 1,437. The team’s individual scores were Hugh Curtis 327, Bill Klendworth 292, Bill Klimesh 292, Jeff Schissel 262, and Gary Sullivan 259,
East Penn took first in the B League with a score of 1,433. The team’s individual scores were Jake Berry 313, Devin Williams 300, Nathen Gibson 283, Jim Fitzgerald 269, and Matt Hallberg 268.
Pleggenkuhle Properties took second with 1,378. Pleggenkuhle’s individual scores were Ken Irvine 311, Tim Irvine 305, Chad Benter 283, Brad Pleggenkuhle 249, and Ashley Grasso 230.
Oelwein Chiropractic’s individual scores were Trent Knudsen 292, Tim Gearhart 281, Jeff Ingels 280, Don Arnold 243, and Darren Paulus 235.
Wapsie Rentals placed first in the C League with 1,358. Wapsie’s individual scores were Drew Crump 311, Hunter Woodward 280, Brexton Palmer 27, Justin Schmadeke 252, and Lauren Miller 244.
Van Denover Jewelry took second with 1,350. Van Denover’s individual scores were Chad Benter 302, Dean Benter 276, Jon King 263, Brandon DeJong 257, and Dennis Peterson 252.
Maynard Savings Bank was third. The squad’s individual scores were C.J. Lenzing 297, Jonny Lenzing 285, Ben Mahloch 282, Joe Lenzing 267, and Jon Harrison 192.
Earning Perfect Score Patches of 25 birds hit were Austin Snell (1 patch), Colton Henitz-Kuderer (4 patches), Hugh Curtis (5 patches), Matt Hallberg (1 patch), Nathen Gibson (1 patch), Jake Berry (3 patches), Ken Irvine (1 patch), Tim Irvine (1 patch), Drew Crump (1 patch) and Chad Benter (3 patches).