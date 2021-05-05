Oelwein School librarians, Diane Sperfslage and Dianne Loughren hosted author and illustrator Derek Anderson via Zoom on Friday, April 30. Anderson presented to junior kindergarten through fifth grade classes.
Some of the highlights from his presentation:
He has written 28 books and is currently working on two more to be published in the summer of 2022.
His interests are the same as when he was in kindergarten, including robots and adventure.
His first drawing was a picture of an Easter bunny that his principal hung in his office. That’s when he knew he would be an illustrator.
In second grade, his teacher assigned a drawing and a story to go with it. He did a pirate ship story and realized he liked writing as much as drawing.
He grew up in Ames and went to Iowa State University.
He thought he would be a cartoonist and drew comics for the college newspaper.
His mother (a third grade teacher) brought home a pile of picture books when he was in college and after seeing those, Anderson knew he wasn’t a cartoonist but an author and illustrator.
Author and illustrator jobs are hard to get, so Anderson gave this advice to the students: 1) Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. 2) You have to believe in yourself. 3) You can be anything. Above all, you need to work on your weakness until it becomes a strength.
He described and demonstrated a draw-along with the students of how he creates illustrations.
He showed that he has hidden pictures in all of his books and they all include the Iowa State Campanile among other things from his life.
When asked, Anderson mentioned some authors that inspired him were Syd Hoff, Shel Silverstein and Maurice Sendak.
This presentation was made possible by a grant from the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation. It was rescheduled from last spring due to the pandemic.