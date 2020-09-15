An opportunity is coming up to learn how to start conversations about race and racism with children from preschool to high school that go beyond saying “we are all equal,” so kids can recognize and challenge racism when it occurs.
Rebekah Gienapp, author of, “Raising Antiracist Kids,” will deliver a virtual workshop on Zoom, set Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Discussion will address simple but effective practices families can incorporate to help their children become antiracist, especially white parents.
Building Direction for Families, a nonprofit organization serving children and their families, will host the call. Registration is available on a Google form they created, accessible from tinyurl.com/y3trqzs5.
For more information, please contact Beth Ownby or Susie Galpin at Building Direction for Families, 105 Second Avenue N.E., Independence, by phoning 319-334-5105 or emailing communityliaison@bdfempowerment.org.
BDF began serving Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette Counties as the local Decategorization Project, receiving Empowerment status in January 1999 and incorporating as an Iowa nonprofit in March 2007.