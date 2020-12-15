Betty B. Passick, noted author of “Gangster in Our Midst,” will host a reading via Zoom link on Thursday, Dec. 17. The reading, “Christmas – 1931” will be remembering Christmas in a small town from long ago.
Interested persons can RSVP to Passick at bbpassickauthor@comcast.net and she will send the Zoom video conferencing link to your email. You will then click on the Zoom link at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in preparation for the 7 p.m. reading. Viewers can interact in a discussion following the reading from 7:30-8 p.m.