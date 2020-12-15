Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Betty B. Passick, noted author of “Gangster in Our Midst,” will host a reading via Zoom link on Thursday, Dec. 17. The reading, “Christmas – 1931” will be remembering Christmas in a small town from long ago.

Interested persons can RSVP to Passick at bbpassickauthor@comcast.net and she will send the Zoom video conferencing link to your email. You will then click on the Zoom link at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in preparation for the 7 p.m. reading. Viewers can interact in a discussion following the reading from 7:30-8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos