FAIRBANK — Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Westgate man with failure to yield after a two-vehicle crash about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, five to six miles north of here.
Oran Fire and First Responders and MercyOne Oelwein Ambulance found no injuries when they responded to the two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 3 and County Road V68/W Avenue.
Randy Lee Rose, 61, of Westgate, was northbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala on V68/W Avenue and had a stop sign. Daniel Troy Aguilera, 38, of Waterloo, was westbound on Highway 3, with no traffic control signage, in a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville.
“The northbound vehicle pulled into the intersection, into the driver side of the westbound vehicle,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Miller, who is filing the report.
“The ambulance checked them over and advised them if they feel sick to go to the doctor,” he said.
Conditions were clear.