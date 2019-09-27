WEST UNION — A West Union man is facing multiple charges after authorities searched his home at 337 E. Plum St. and found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen property — including a bicycle, refrigerator and ladders, one of which had the real owners' name on it, according to court documents.
At about 3:30 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant the home. Deputies were assisted by the West Union Police Department.
David Francis Shannon, 42, of West Union, was arrested and charged with second-offense possession of a methamphetamine, an aggravated misdemeanor; second-offense possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of prescription drugs, serious misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property, simple misdemeanors.
He was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
In his application for a court-appointed attorney, Shannon wrote that he is works part-time and earns $8,400 annually. He also said he has funds coming in from Social Security Disability.