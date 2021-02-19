Authorities seize marijuana in Friday's arrest in Oelwein

The Oelwein Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, at 216 Sixth Ave. S.E. in Oelwein. During the search, officers located and seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Christian Staley, 47, was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail pending an initial court appearance. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – marijuana, a Class D felony, drug stamp tax violation, Class D felony, child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor, and prohibited acts – possession with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school.
Also assisting in the search and arrest were the Independence Police K-9 Unit, the Iowa Department of Human Resources, and Oelwein Community Development.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan said additional charges are pending in this case, as the investigation is ongoing.