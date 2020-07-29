The back-to-school giveaway annually held at Christ United Presbyterian Church near McDonald’s is changing its format and location this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The church has raised money internally, along with funds received from other churches and individuals.
These funds will be used for a backpack giveaway to be held at Wings Park Elementary on Monday, Aug. 10, from 2-6 p.m. Parents will be able to drive through the school driveway and receive backpacks for their students that will include school supplies.
This giveaway is open to any students who need help with backpacks and supplies in the community.