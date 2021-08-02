A backpack giveaway will be held in partnership with the Oelwein Area Council of Churches on Monday, Aug. 9 at Parkside School building, at 301 Sixth Ave. SW, from 4-5:30 p.m. or until gone. Persons should park on the south side and stay in the car. Volunteers will bring the backpacks.
Although Oelwein School District staff helps coordinate and it is held on school grounds, this is not a school event, Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
“This is made possible by the generous donations of our community and the volunteers that make it happen,” Ehn said.