High School marching band members from the Oelwein school district were busy practicing their moves out at the Husky football field on Tuesday.
Their season of band camp started Monday was going well only two days into their practice.
“We are working on the shows, the moves, and learning the music,” said High School Band Director Cory McBride, “This year’s selection of music is called Bollywood Adventure. Basically, it’s India’s version of Hollywood in movies. I did a lot of internet searching. There are a lot of composers that have things out there for marching bands. I tried to find something that was interesting and different from what we have done in past shows. Kids are always really good about being open to whatever crazy ideas I come up with and when I first introduced the music to give them an idea of what it would be like, they were very receptive. There is so much good energy to the show and so many cool things, but I won’t give it away right now.”
McBride said band camp was a time to prepare for their fall season, practicing moves and putting together their line up for fall shows that they would perform together later in the season.
“You can really come out and you can get a hand on all the movements during band camp,” said Logan Hershey, the saxophone section leader, “and when school starts you can really improve.”
Added Jane Cue, who plays the clarinet and is also a section leader, “I’m having a lot of fun teaching my section and watching them slowly improve each time we do stuff. I am looking forward toward all our contests and the first football game is always fun.”
This year’s band camp consisted of 66 students, most of them out on the field on their second day of practice, and some still on vacation, according to McBride.
“Earlier this morning we worked on the marching,” said McBride. “We are working on the moves for the show now. We start out with small group practices, which have their own student leader; trumpets, marching, and then we bring everyone together as a group. They do an excellent job.”
McBride said one thing they did do as a marching band was use a fair amount of technology, which could prove challenging performing on a football field. “Sometimes using technology is a challenge all its own,” said McBride. “We have a small sound system. For a lot of that, we are using a keyboard. There are a lot of synchroniser parts that goes with the show and sound effects here and there in the show. It obviously requires electricity, which is challenging in itself.”
McBride shared that what he has enjoyed over the years of being a band director is the progression from beginning to end.
“Right now, we are at the beginning so obviously I go into this knowing that we are not going to have it all perfected on day one,” said McBride. “By the end of the season it’s always exciting for me to remember where we came from, where we started at back in August.
We focus on how to do a lot of the marching; forward, sideways, backwards, and playing of the music and learning the right notes. There are so many little things that we focus on throughout the season trying to improve it, that you kind of take it for granted, when you get to the end, and it’s all happening. Thinking back to where it began, it is always fun to remember how much improvement and change has been made. Personally, it is fun to see the students mature through the process, grow up and accept the challenge of learning something new.”
The Oelwein High School Marching Band will perform at the home games for the season, beginning with the first home game in September, as well as at the State Festival, and a show in Muscatine. They also have three competitions against other bands in Iowa. The first competition will be at the Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 5.