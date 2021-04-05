ARLINGTON — A motorcycle accident Saturday near Arlington claimed the life of a former Elgin man.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to several 911 calls reporting a motorcycle accident on D Avenue (W51) north of the Delta Road intersection, approximately two miles north of Arlington.
Troy Lynn Shaffer, 52, from Pella, was operating a 2002 Honda VTX southbound on D Avenue, and while negotiating a left-hand curve, the motorcycle left the road, entered the west ditch and overturned. Shaffer was transported to Oelwein MercyOne Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Arlington Fire Department and Ambulance, and Gundersen Air Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.
As a young child, Shaffer moved to Elgin with his family, where he was raised and graduated from Valley High School in 1986. He was the son of Stan and Sharon (Schupbach) Shaffer, who still reside there. After attending the University of Sioux Falls, he earned his Master of Divinity degree at North American Baptist Seminary. He, along with his wife Susan and their four children moved from Grimes to Pella in 2018, where he joined the Vermeer chaplain team, sharing the love of Jesus with everyone he met.
Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella is handling arrangements. His full obituary can be viewed on the funeral home website.