Barn fire Tuesday northwest of Wadena

WADENA — Strong winds Tuesday quickly sent embers from a distant brush fire that ignited an old barn on the Cody Opperman farm northwest of Wadena.
The Wadena-Illyria Volunteer Fire Department was called out July 28th, at approximately 4:15 p.m. to the blaze at 5442 157th St. Fire Chief Ken Aeschliman said Opperman had been burning a pile of brush at least 250 feet from the barn when the wind switched direction, sending sparks into the old wood-shingled barn.
Fire departments from Fayette, Elgin and West Union assisted in fighting the blaze that totally engulfed the barn, and also destroyed a nearby shed and corn crib. Chief Aeschliman praised the efforts of all the firefighters, saying their hard work saved the Opperman’s house, garage and another shed that held hay and farm equipment. He said to his knowledge, the barn was empty.
He added that the windy afternoon did not help in controlling the fire. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two and one-half hours.