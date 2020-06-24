CRESCO — In the second game of a road doubleheader header Tuesday night, Oelwein had its highest scoring game of the season. Unfortunately for the Huskies so did Crestwood.
In game 1, Oelwein tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth, but the Cadets pulled ahead, with three runs in the bottom half. Oelwein added two more in the fifth, but Crestwood put up one more as well to get the 5-3 win
In the nightcap, Oelwein grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Crestwood took the lead with a five-run second, four-run third, five-run fourth and one run in the fifth to end the game with a 15-5 score.
Oelwein fell to 0-6 while Crestwood improved to 3-3.
Up next
Oelwein hosts Starmont on Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
Edgewood-Colesburg 16, Starmont 6
EDGEWOOD — After Edgewood-Colesburg shut out Starmont, 3-0, in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, the Stars bats ignited in the first inning of game 2. Starmont put up a five-run lead. It was the most offense the Stars have had so far this season.
However, the Vikings answered with four runs in the first two innings and then pulled ahead for good with five in the fourth.
Starmont added the one in the fifth inning, before the Vikings put up six more, invoking the 10-run rule.
In game one, Vikings starting pitcher Alex Jones threw a no-hitter while striking out 11
Starmont fell to 0-7 while EC is now 3-2.
The Stars traveled to Oelwein on Wednesday. Go to OelweinDailyRegister.com for results. On Thursday, Starmont will host Prince of Peace for a double-header that begins at 5 p.m.
Kee 4, Wapsie Valley 3
NEW ALBIN — Despite 12 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings by Wapsie Valley pitcher Trevor Sauerbrei, the Warriors fell on the road Tuesday night by one run to Kee.
Warriors junior Ethan Oltrogge led the offense with three hits, one run batted in and one stolen base. Junior Garret Barnes knocked in one RBI and scored a run.