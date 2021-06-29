SUMNER -- The Cougars dropped a pair of North Iowa Cedar League-East games Monday at home against Denver, 8-4 and 8-5.
Freshman second baseman Jaxon Willems gave Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli an early lead in game 1 when he hit a two-run homer over the left field fence, scoring junior Klay Seehase.
Denver retook the lead in the bottom of the inning by scoring three run with two homers. The Cyclones finished the game with four homers.
In the second game, S-F-T senior Conner Piehl led the Cougars offense with three hits, including two doubles, and three runs batted in.
S-F-T fell to 7-13 overall as Denver improved to 10-16,
UP NEXT: S-F-T will host South Winneshiek (20-5) at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Cougars played Clayton Ridge at home on Tuesday. The score was unavailable by press time.