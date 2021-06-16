JACKSON JCT. — North Fayette Valley junior Levi Danker drove in three runs Tuesday as the TigerHawks cruised to a 9-5 road win on Tuesday against Turkey Valley.
The TigerHawks improved to 5-10 overall and 4-5 in the Upper Iowa Conference. The Trojans fell to 5-11 and 5-5.
After NFV led 4-2 after three innings, but the TigerHawks slammed the door with five more runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Trojans seventh-inning rally fell short by only adding three runs.
Danker hit two singles as a pinch hitter.
Other offensive leaders for the TigerHawks were senior Jonah Moore and sophomore Kaleb White, who each hit a double and a single. Moore collected two RBIs and scored three runs as well. White scored twice.
NFV Senior Isaiah Corbin struck out seven in his five innings of work to get the win.
UP NEXT: NFV hosts a non-conference doubleheader with Dike-New Hartford (10-4) on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. The TigerHawks will travel to Denver (7-10) on Thursday for another non-conference game at 7 p.m.