COGGON — Host North Linn swept Starmont — 11-0 and 11-1 — to remain undefeated so far this season.
The Lynx are now 11-0 and the Stars are 1-6.
In game 1, Starmont senior Ethan Hansel and sophomore Keegan McTaggart accounted for the Stars two hits — both singles — against North Linn's trio of pitchers used in the 5-inning game.
North Linn scored 3 runs in the first, 7 in the second and 1 in the third.
In game 2, Starmont sophomore Creighton Houge had one hit — a single — and stole two bases. He scored the Stars lone run.
Stars senior Ricky Garcia-Lohr, junior Garrett Waterhouse and sophomore Keegan McTaggart each hit a single.
North Linn led Starmont 7-1 after two innings, adding another run in the 3rd and three in the 5th.