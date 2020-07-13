North Fayette Valley baseball loses to Osage in first round
NEW HAMPTON — Osage (5-6) led all the way in its Class 2A Substate District 3 first-round win over North Fayette Valley (4-12) on Saturday in Mikkelson Park. The Green Devils had to go the full seven innings for the 14-2 win, however.
Wapsie Valley postseason ends in Reinbeck
REINBECK — After the Class 1A Substate 5 first-round game between Wapsie Valley (13-4) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-7) in Traer was rained out Saturday, it was moved to the Rebels home field on Monday. The Warriors season ended in Reinbeck as their hosts won 2-0. Gladbrook-Reinbeck will be home again Wednesday for a quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. against Belle Plaine (3-9).