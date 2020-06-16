OELWEIN BASEBALL
Tuesday, June 16 -- 5 p.m., double header at Wartburg College vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Preview: The Huskies will take on the Northeast Iowa Conference co-champions to opened the pandemic shortened season. Oelwein finished fourth in 2019 with a 10-8 record, while the Go-Hawks tied New Hampton atop the conference.
Friday, June 19 -- 5 p.m., double header, home vs. Charles City
LAST YEAR: Oelwein, which finished fourth in the conference with a 10-8 record, went 2-1 against Charles City, which finished third at 11-7. The Huskies split a double header with the Comets in Oelwein in their first matchup on May 31, 2019, winning the first game 5-1 and losing the second 7-8. Oelwein beat the Comets again on June 17, 2019, by a 7-5 score at Sportsmen’s Park in Charles City.
Preview: Like Oelwein, Charles City saw two of its first team all-conference players graduate in 2019. The Comets return one, however, junior infielder J.J. Ritter, who batted .468 with 9 RBI last season. Charles City senior infielder Tait Arndt (.352 avg. 9 RBI), and senior outfielder Elliot Sinwell (.340 avg., 8 RBI) were second team all-conference selections.
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers
Tuesday, June 16: 5 p.m., home, Belle Plaine
Thursday, June 18: 5 p.m., home, Marquette Catholic
Monday, June 22: 5 p.m., at Easton Valley
INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence Conference: WaMaC
Wednesday, June 17: 5 p.m., at Beckman Catholic
Thursday, June 18: 5 p.m., at West Delaware
Monday, June 22: 5 p.m., home, Vinton-Shellsburg
Tuesday, June 23: 7 p.m., at Williamsburg, Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | Conference: NICL
Tuesday, June 16 - 5 p.m., home vs. Hudson
Wednesday, June 17 - 5 p.m., home vs. MFL MarMac
Friday, June 19 - 5 p.m. home vs. Denver
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY
Home: NFV High School, 600 N. Pine. St., West Union. | Conf.: Upper Iowa
Tuesday, June 16 - 4 p.m., home, Turkey Valley
Monday, June 22 - 4 p.m., home, MFL MarMac
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School. 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conference: Tri-Rivers
Thursday, June 18, 5 p.m., home vs. North Linn
Monday, June 22: 5 p.m. at Edgewood-Colesburg
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG/TRIPOLI
Home fields: Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, 802 W 6th St, Sumner | Conference: NICL
Wednesday, June 17 - 5:30 p.m., home, Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Thursday, June 18 - 5:30 p.m., at Columbus Catholic in Waterloo
Friday, June 19 - 5:30 p.m., home, Dike-New Hartford
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home field: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School, 2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
Tuesday, June 16 - 3:30 p.m., home, Union
Wednesday, June 17 - 3:30 p.m., home, Denver
Thursday, June 18 - 5:30 p.m., at Saint Ansgar