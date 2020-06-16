Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN BASEBALL

Tuesday, June 16 -- 5 p.m., double header at Wartburg College vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Preview: The Huskies will take on the Northeast Iowa Conference co-champions to opened the pandemic shortened season. Oelwein finished fourth in 2019 with a 10-8 record, while the Go-Hawks tied New Hampton atop the conference.

Friday, June 19 -- 5 p.m., double header, home vs. Charles City

LAST YEAR: Oelwein, which finished fourth in the conference with a 10-8 record, went 2-1 against Charles City, which finished third at 11-7. The Huskies split a double header with the Comets in Oelwein in their first matchup on May 31, 2019, winning the first game 5-1 and losing the second 7-8. Oelwein beat the Comets again on June 17, 2019, by a 7-5 score at Sportsmen’s Park in Charles City.

Preview: Like Oelwein, Charles City saw two of its first team all-conference players graduate in 2019. The Comets return one, however, junior infielder J.J. Ritter, who batted .468 with 9 RBI last season. Charles City senior infielder Tait Arndt (.352 avg. 9 RBI), and senior outfielder Elliot Sinwell (.340 avg., 8 RBI) were second team all-conference selections.

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th St. N, Winthrop | Conference: Tri-Rivers

Tuesday, June 16: 5 p.m., home, Belle Plaine

Thursday, June 18: 5 p.m., home, Marquette Catholic

Monday, June 22: 5 p.m., at Easton Valley

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence Conference: WaMaC

Wednesday, June 17: 5 p.m., at Beckman Catholic

Thursday, June 18: 5 p.m., at West Delaware

Monday, June 22: 5 p.m., home, Vinton-Shellsburg

Tuesday, June 23: 7 p.m., at Williamsburg, Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | Conference: NICL

Tuesday, June 16 - 5 p.m., home vs. Hudson

Wednesday, June 17 - 5 p.m., home vs. MFL MarMac

Friday, June 19 - 5 p.m. home vs. Denver

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY

Home: NFV High School, 600 N. Pine. St., West Union. | Conf.: Upper Iowa

Tuesday, June 16 - 4 p.m., home, Turkey Valley

Monday, June 22 - 4 p.m., home, MFL MarMac

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School. 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conference: Tri-Rivers

Thursday, June 18, 5 p.m., home vs. North Linn

Monday, June 22: 5 p.m. at Edgewood-Colesburg

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG/TRIPOLI

Home fields: Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, 802 W 6th St, Sumner | Conference: NICL

Wednesday, June 17 - 5:30 p.m., home, Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Thursday, June 18 - 5:30 p.m., at Columbus Catholic in Waterloo

Friday, June 19 - 5:30 p.m., home, Dike-New Hartford

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home field: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School, 2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

Tuesday, June 16 - 3:30 p.m., home, Union

Wednesday, June 17 - 3:30 p.m., home, Denver

Thursday, June 18 - 5:30 p.m., at Saint Ansgar

